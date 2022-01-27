Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $242.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

DG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.38. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

