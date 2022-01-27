Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

