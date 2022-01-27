DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares were down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.98. Approximately 115,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,613,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $818,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,286 shares of company stock worth $111,885,654 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

