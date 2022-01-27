DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 13,830 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $13.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
