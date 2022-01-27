DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 13,830 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $13.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

