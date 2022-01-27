Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 2% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 82,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 68,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Doubleview Gold from C$0.47 to C$0.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

