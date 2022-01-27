Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.