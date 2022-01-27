Doyle Wealth Management Has $528,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

