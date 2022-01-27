Doyle Wealth Management Has $639,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average is $184.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

