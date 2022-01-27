Doyle Wealth Management Invests $389,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 736,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,548,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

