Doyle Wealth Management Takes $260,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $234.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $229.41 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.