DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,603 shares of company stock worth $15,510,985. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

