Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

