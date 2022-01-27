Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DRE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,432. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after purchasing an additional 138,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,119,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,691,000 after acquiring an additional 55,559 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

