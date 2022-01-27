Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 124.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

