Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 41,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

