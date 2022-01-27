Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 43,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

