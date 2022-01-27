Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 43,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.
About Duke Realty
Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.