Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.