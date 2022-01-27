Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,248. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

