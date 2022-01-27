DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $595,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.