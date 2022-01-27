DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €36.00 ($40.91) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.95 ($48.80).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €35.82 ($40.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.32. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a one year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

