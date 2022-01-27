e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $32.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

