Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 5,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.