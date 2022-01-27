Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

