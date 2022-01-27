Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 6,086 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 35.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 106,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 93,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

