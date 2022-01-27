Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,356 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.83. 1,633,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,131,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

