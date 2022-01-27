Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 26,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,053. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

