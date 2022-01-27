Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 122,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,755,000 after acquiring an additional 253,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,396,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PEP traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.47. 52,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

