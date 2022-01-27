Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1,931.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,728,578 shares of company stock valued at $63,122,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 296,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,888,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

