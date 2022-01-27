Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 973,702 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69.

