Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 449,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,902. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,889,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

