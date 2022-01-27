EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Power REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 64.44% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW).

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.