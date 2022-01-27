Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

ELDN stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.