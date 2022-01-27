Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,354 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Coursera comprises approximately 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 1,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,461. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 3,081 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $108,543.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,814 in the last 90 days.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

