Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

