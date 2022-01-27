Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.60.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.