Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 20,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 30.9% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 1,502,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,439,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

