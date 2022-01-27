Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

