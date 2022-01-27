Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.92. 35,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

