Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 6,497 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $97.88. 1,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,231. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

