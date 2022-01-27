Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

