Empirical Finance LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

