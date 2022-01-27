Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.67

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 69254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

The company has a market cap of $622.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

