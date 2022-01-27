Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Firstegy downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 138355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

