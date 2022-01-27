Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $164,371.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Energi has a market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $164,371.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002505 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00181158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00030736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00385309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,493,029 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

