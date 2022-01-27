EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $813.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report $813.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $751.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.99. 1,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,693,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 168,015 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

