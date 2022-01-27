Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enova International alerts:

NYSE ENVA opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enova International has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.