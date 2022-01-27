Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,164 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.04% of Envista worth $70,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Envista by 6.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

