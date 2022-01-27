EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $5.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $18.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.87. 71,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EOG Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 348,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 60,069 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.