EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $52,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

EOG stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 147,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

