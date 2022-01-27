Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $765.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinix’s global data-center portfolio is well-positioned to gain from tailwinds, such as high demand for inter-connected data-center space, driven by the acceleration in enterprise cloud adoption and increasing cloud or Internet customers’ demands. It continues focusing on acquisitions and developments to expand its data-center capacity in the key markets and strengthen its competitive positioning and global reach. In January, Equinix opened an IBX data center to boost its presence in Paris. However, huge capital outlays required for expansion moves and stiff competition from carrier-neutral data centers are headwinds. The recent trend in estimate revisions for fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook. Shares of Equinix have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $866.33.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $695.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $790.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $808.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 34.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

